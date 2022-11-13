Dr. Adrian Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Adrian Rodriguez, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.
Nashville Skin Comprehensive Dermatology Center2301 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 327-9797
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been seeing him for a few years and office visits are always really quick, I rarely have to wait a long time. He's funny, relatable, and most importantly makes me feel comfortable. He diagnosed my issue quickly on my first visit after several other doctors couldn't. I will ALWAYS recommend him to others.
About Dr. Adrian Rodriguez, MD
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Baptist Hospital
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Birthmark, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
