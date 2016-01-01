Overview of Dr. Adrian Salinas, MD

Dr. Adrian Salinas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Salinas works at Renaissance Women's Healthcare in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.