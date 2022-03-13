Overview of Dr. Adrian Sangeorzan, MD

Dr. Adrian Sangeorzan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY ALBERTO MASFERRER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Sangeorzan works at Womens Health Center in Richmond Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.