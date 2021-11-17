Dr. Adrian Santamaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santamaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Santamaria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adrian Santamaria, MD
Dr. Adrian Santamaria, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Texas Health Science Center|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Santamaria's Office Locations
NORTHWEST HOUSTON Neurology PA455 School St Ste 20, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 317-4413
Northwest Houston Neurology21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 680, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3443
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Santamaria and his A team are great.
About Dr. Adrian Santamaria, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals
- The University of Texas Health Science Center|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston
