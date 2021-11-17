Overview of Dr. Adrian Santamaria, MD

Dr. Adrian Santamaria, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Texas Health Science Center|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Santamaria works at Northwest Houston Neurology & Comprehensive Sleep Medicine Center in Tomball, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Sleep Apnea and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.