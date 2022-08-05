Dr. Adrian Seah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Seah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrian Seah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Seah works at
Locations
Traverse General Surgery & Trauma Care1221 Sixth St Ste 300, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-2400
University of Vermont Medical Center111 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT 05401 Directions (802) 847-8200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Munson Medical Center1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Seah a few years ago for a resection surgery. I have not forgotten how he went out of his way for me to contact a doctor on my behalf who told me I had cancer and walked out of the room with no further information. I was making a follow-up visit with Dr. Seah and he could see how visibly shaken I was. I believe he felt that he had to call this Doctor because of his total disregard and unprofessional manor he delivered the cancer news to me.
About Dr. Adrian Seah, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Vermont Department Of Surgery
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seah has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Seah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seah.
