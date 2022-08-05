Overview

Dr. Adrian Seah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Seah works at Traverse General Surgery & Trauma Care in Traverse City, MI with other offices in Burlington, VT. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.