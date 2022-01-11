See All Cardiologists in Los Alamitos, CA
Dr. Adrian Shandling, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (28)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adrian Shandling, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Dr. Shandling works at Fernando Mendoza, MD in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypotension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Los Alamitos
    3801 Katella Ave Ste 401, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 598-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease
Hypotension
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Palpitations
Sinus Bradycardia
Chest Pain
Hyperlipidemia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Abdominal Pain
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Breast Cancer
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Gallstones
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Pleural Effusion
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Traumatic Brain Injury
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Acute Bowel Infarction
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Appendicitis
Atrial Septal Defect
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bone Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Crohn's Disease
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Electrophysiological Study
Endocarditis
Esophageal Cancer
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Ileus
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Ischemic Colitis
Limb Swelling
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Marfan Syndrome
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Rib Fracture
Second Degree Heart Block
Secondary Malignancies
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thyroid Cancer
Unstable Angina
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Vulvar Cancer
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 11, 2022
    Very polite office staff, dr is a great listener and cares about his patients. Wait time is minimal and appointments are readily available
    — Jan 11, 2022
    About Dr. Adrian Shandling, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386640522
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adrian Shandling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shandling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shandling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shandling works at Fernando Mendoza, MD in Los Alamitos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shandling’s profile.

    Dr. Shandling has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypotension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shandling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shandling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shandling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shandling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shandling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

