Dr. Adrian Vazquez, MD
Dr. Adrian Vazquez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville and Pardee Hospital.
AdventHealth Medical Group Rheumatology at Medical Office Building80 Hospital Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions (828) 651-9626
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Pardee Hospital
I like him! I like the way he explains everything to me including health matters besides the one I see him for; I think he is a good doctor.
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457513590
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vazquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazquez has seen patients for Arthritis, Chondrocalcinosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vazquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vazquez speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.
