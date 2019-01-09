See All Psychiatrists in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Adriana Cordal, MD

Psychiatry
2.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Neptune, NJ
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adriana Cordal, MD

Dr. Adriana Cordal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad De La Republica, Facultad De Medicina.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cordal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1200 Jumping Brook Rd, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 643-4363
  2. 2
    AC Psychitric, LLC
    33 N MAIN ST, Marlboro, NJ 07746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 866-8601

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Bipolar Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)

Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 09, 2019
    Dr. Cordal is the best psychiatrist have ever met! She is intelligent, compassionate, always on time and listens to all of my concerns or questions. She is the first psychiatrist in over 20 years that has taken the time to listen to everything I had to say and was then able to help me create a base from which I could form an amazing and happy life. I will forever be in debt to her for the life I now have. Dr. Cordal is not just a great doctor but a wonderful human being. TB
    TB in Long Branch, NJ — Jan 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adriana Cordal, MD
    About Dr. Adriana Cordal, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629166780
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Lukes Hospital
    Internship
    • St Lukes Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De La Republica, Facultad De Medicina
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cordal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cordal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

