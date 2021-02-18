Dr. Guigova has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adriana Guigova, MD
Overview of Dr. Adriana Guigova, MD
Dr. Adriana Guigova, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Port Jeff Sta, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Guigova works at
Dr. Guigova's Office Locations
-
1
North Shore Hematology-oncology Associates PC1500 Route 112 Bldg 4, Port Jeff Sta, NY 11776 Directions (631) 751-0000
-
2
North Shore Hematologyoncology Associates PC49 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 751-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guigova?
The BEST Dr. I ever had. Extremely knowledgable,caring,confident, n loves animals! I HAD OVARIAN CANCER. Stage 4, metastasized. She chose the right formula of chemo, the right Dr to operate n now I'm 2 yrs cancer free. SHE SAVED MY LIFE. Stays on top of my care. Her team is great.calls me,, helps with my financial aid.She Answers all my concerns in her sweet personable manner and takes time w u to listen. SHE IS AMAZING. Truly the BEST. I adore her. If u r sick you can trust your life in her hands. She will give you the best care. Always willing to explain your treatment n her decisions. Exc. Bedside manner N makes u feel comfortable.. The wait time to see her is only 10 min once you go through the ck in, giving blood, seeing her helpful assistants who ck you out.they take you right away. They take your health very seriously. The whole office is clean n covid concious...I HIGHLY RECCOMMEND HER N HER STAFF.
About Dr. Adriana Guigova, MD
- Hematology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1891094447
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guigova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guigova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guigova has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guigova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Guigova. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guigova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guigova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guigova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.