Overview

Dr. Adriana Holy, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College.



Dr. Holy works at The Center For Advanced Dermatology in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.