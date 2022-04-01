See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Adriana Ioachimescu, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (10)
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adriana Ioachimescu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.

Dr. Ioachimescu works at Emory Clinic Neurosurgery in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Adrenal Insufficiency, Adrenal Gland Diseases and Diabetes Insipidus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Optometry & Optical Center - Emory University
    1365 Clifton Rd NE Ste 2200, Atlanta, GA 30322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-5770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Emory University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Insufficiency
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Diabetes Insipidus
Adrenal Insufficiency
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Diabetes Insipidus

Treatment frequency



Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 01, 2022
    I seen her and two other drs while I was there . It was very confusing,.
    Karen mcdowell — Apr 01, 2022
    About Dr. Adriana Ioachimescu, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437183621
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ioachimescu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ioachimescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ioachimescu works at Emory Clinic Neurosurgery in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ioachimescu’s profile.

    Dr. Ioachimescu has seen patients for Adrenal Insufficiency, Adrenal Gland Diseases and Diabetes Insipidus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ioachimescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ioachimescu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ioachimescu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ioachimescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ioachimescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

