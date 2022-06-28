Dr. Adriana Karpati, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karpati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adriana Karpati, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science|Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake.
Dr. Karpati's Office Locations
Foot and Ankle Associates of North Texas2421 Ira E Woods Ave Ste 100, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 416-6155Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Foot and Ankle Associates of North Texas816 Keller Pkwy Ste 101, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 416-6155Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karpati and her staff were, quite simply, the best! I felt like a person, not a number. My name is difficult because I go by my middle name, and no one ever bothers to get it right, until this office! They care so much. The office is pleasant, I didn’t wait long, and Dr Karpati addressed my concerns, answered all of my questions, and made me feel like she had all the time in the world just for me. She had to do a procedure, and explained everything, and made me feel comfortable. I left the office feeling so much better, and wishing that she worked on more than feet. I’d love to see her for everything.
About Dr. Adriana Karpati, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1962409524
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science|Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karpati has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karpati accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karpati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karpati speaks Italian and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Karpati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karpati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karpati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karpati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.