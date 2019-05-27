Dr. Adriana Lombardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adriana Lombardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adriana Lombardi, MD is a Dermatologist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Adriana Lombardi10 Parsonage Rd Ste 312, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 515-5182Monday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. Lombardi because I needed to improve my skin in the run-up to my wedding. I was struggling with recurring cystic acne and generally uneven skin tone. I hadn’t been able to find a solution with other doctors because the acne meds often irritated my sensitive skin more than they helped it. Dr. Lombardi came up with a new regimen for me including products I hadn’t tried before. She walked me through exactly what to use and when, and also recommended some changes to my diet. This holistic approach gave me amazing results. Even aside from the wedding day itself I was getting so many compliments from people on my skin, and I was wearing less makeup than usual because for once I didn’t need it! So grateful that she took the time to develop something customized that really worked.
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1689938805
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Dermatology
Dr. Lombardi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lombardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lombardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lombardi works at
Dr. Lombardi has seen patients for Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lombardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardi.
