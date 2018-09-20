See All Oncologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Adriana Milillo-Naraine, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Adriana Milillo-Naraine, MD

Breast Oncology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adriana Milillo-Naraine, MD

Dr. Adriana Milillo-Naraine, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Carabobo, Valencia, Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud--Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Milillo-Naraine works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Milillo-Naraine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Breast Medical Oncology
    603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 157, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 890-4807
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
All Lymphoma
Anal Disorders
Breast Cancer
All Lymphoma
Anal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Milillo-Naraine?

    Sep 20, 2018
    Dr Millilo saved my life, she always looked out for the best treatment option for me, she was always honest, objective and humane when taking decisions about my health. I feel all this time she was a guardian angel for me.
    Dafne Morales in Miramar, FL — Sep 20, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adriana Milillo-Naraine, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adriana Milillo-Naraine, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Milillo-Naraine to family and friends

    Dr. Milillo-Naraine's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Milillo-Naraine

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adriana Milillo-Naraine, MD.

    About Dr. Adriana Milillo-Naraine, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1609093285
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jacobi Med Center|Jacobi Medical center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Carabobo, Valencia, Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud--Escuela De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Hospital West
    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adriana Milillo-Naraine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milillo-Naraine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milillo-Naraine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milillo-Naraine works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Milillo-Naraine’s profile.

    Dr. Milillo-Naraine has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milillo-Naraine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Milillo-Naraine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milillo-Naraine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milillo-Naraine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milillo-Naraine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.