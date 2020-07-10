Overview of Dr. Adriana Nagy, MD

Dr. Adriana Nagy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from University of Pharmacy and Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Nagy works at LRPG - Structural Cardiology in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.