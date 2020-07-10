Dr. Adriana Nagy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adriana Nagy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adriana Nagy, MD
Dr. Adriana Nagy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from University of Pharmacy and Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Nagy's Office Locations
LRPG - Structural Cardiology101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 506, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 867-2131
Lakeview Circle Primary Care130 Lakeview Cir # 206A, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 871-6020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nagy is very thorough but doesn't recommend something that is not beneficial to you.
About Dr. Adriana Nagy, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hungarian
- 1154302016
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital - Romania | Beth Israel Medical Center
- Beth Isreal Deaconess Medical Center
- University of Pharmacy and Medicine
Dr. Nagy has seen patients for Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagy speaks Hungarian.
