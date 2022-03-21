Dr. Bermeo-Ovalle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adriana Bermeo-Ovalle, MD
Overview of Dr. Adriana Bermeo-Ovalle, MD
Dr. Adriana Bermeo-Ovalle, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from National Center of Colombia / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Bermeo-Ovalle works at
Dr. Bermeo-Ovalle's Office Locations
-
1
Rush University Neurologists1725 W Harrison St Ste 885, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5936
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bermeo-Ovalle?
Very good
About Dr. Adriana Bermeo-Ovalle, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1619183852
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation|University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- National Center of Colombia / Faculty of Medicine
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bermeo-Ovalle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bermeo-Ovalle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bermeo-Ovalle works at
Dr. Bermeo-Ovalle has seen patients for Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bermeo-Ovalle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bermeo-Ovalle speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bermeo-Ovalle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bermeo-Ovalle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bermeo-Ovalle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bermeo-Ovalle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.