See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Adriana Pritchard, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Adriana Pritchard, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adriana Pritchard, MD

Dr. Adriana Pritchard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Pritchard works at Banner Occupational Health Clinic in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Carrie Aguilar, MD
Dr. Carrie Aguilar, MD
2.5 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Sarah Sharer, MD
Dr. Sarah Sharer, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Guadalupe Herrera-Garcia, DO
Dr. Guadalupe Herrera-Garcia, DO
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Pritchard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Banner Occupational Health Clinic
    1300 N 12th St Ste 407, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 839-4915

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Integra Physician Network
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Medicaid
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Unum
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pritchard?

    Mar 13, 2021
    I am a Certified Nurse Midwife and Founder of Emergence Midwifery + Wellness. I care for low risk families desiring home birth. When risk levels change and our plan for a safe home birth is needing to be re evaluated, I am thankful for hospitals and providers that give amazing care upon transfer. Recently, I was caring for a mother who had to be transferred in labor for a higher level of care. Dr. Pritchard was the accepting provider at Mercy Gilbert. The family was well received, received amazing care and all of their wishes were respected. Dr. Pritchard was patient, kind and encouraged and empowered this laboring mother right along with me. Thank you from all of us, your excellent care does not go unappreciated! With a grateful heart and sincere gratitude. Nancy Pol, MSN, APRN, CNM
    Nancy Pol, MSN, APRN, CNM — Mar 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adriana Pritchard, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adriana Pritchard, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pritchard to family and friends

    Dr. Pritchard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pritchard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adriana Pritchard, MD.

    About Dr. Adriana Pritchard, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770710097
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adriana Pritchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pritchard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pritchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pritchard works at Banner Occupational Health Clinic in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Pritchard’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritchard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritchard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Adriana Pritchard, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.