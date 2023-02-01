See All Neurologists in Weston, FL
Dr. Adriana Rodriguez, MD

Neurology
3.4 (30)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adriana Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Adriana Rodriguez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Epilepsy and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5000
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    3100 Weston Rd Fl 3, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Migraine

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Seizure Disorders
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Pain
Cranial Trauma
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Abscess
Brain Injury
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Febrile Convulsion
Fever-Induced Seizure
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Menstrual Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep-Walking
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Temporal Arteritis
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Transverse Myelitis
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vasculitis
von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome
Wilson's Disease
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 01, 2023
    She communicated clearly. I presented what I considered to be precise facts and relevant history. This triggered some exploratory questions by her that made me recall some very relevant key facts that I was surprised I had skipped. She explained the next steps in the diagnostic process that all seemed perfectly logical/appropriate. I am hopeful that with her help the cause(s) will be clearly identified and with a little luck (gulp!) cured. Looking forward to next meeting; initial visit could not have been more professional.
    — Feb 01, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adriana Rodriguez, MD
    About Dr. Adriana Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548286446
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University
    Internship
    • Resurrection Westlake Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adriana Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez’s profile.

    Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Epilepsy and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

