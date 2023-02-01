Dr. Adriana Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adriana Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adriana Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Adriana Rodriguez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 3100 Weston Rd Fl 3, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5673
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She communicated clearly. I presented what I considered to be precise facts and relevant history. This triggered some exploratory questions by her that made me recall some very relevant key facts that I was surprised I had skipped. She explained the next steps in the diagnostic process that all seemed perfectly logical/appropriate. I am hopeful that with her help the cause(s) will be clearly identified and with a little luck (gulp!) cured. Looking forward to next meeting; initial visit could not have been more professional.
About Dr. Adriana Rodriguez, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University
- Resurrection Westlake Hospital
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Epilepsy
