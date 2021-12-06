Overview of Dr. Adriana Rossi, MD

Dr. Adriana Rossi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Rossi works at Laser Vision Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Osteosarcoma and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.