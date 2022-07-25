Overview

Dr. Adriana Spanova, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY PAVLA JOZEFA SAFARIKA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Spanova works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Richmond in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.