Overview of Dr. Adriana Urtubey, MD

Dr. Adriana Urtubey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with UIC Med Ctr



Dr. Urtubey works at Wellmed At Murchison in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.