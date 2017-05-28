See All Dermatologists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Adriane Pompa, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Adriane Pompa, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Adriane Pompa, MD is a Dermatologist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Pompa works at Flor A Mayoral MD in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Flor A Mayoral MD
    6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 314, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 665-6166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Impetigo
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Impetigo
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Androgenetic Alopecia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pompa?

    May 28, 2017
    Dr. Pompa is an amazing dermatologist! She is very caring, and knowledgeable. I always feel very comfortable talking to her about me skin concerns. She has helped me so much, I am very greatful.
    Miami, FL — May 28, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adriane Pompa, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adriane Pompa, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pompa to family and friends

    Dr. Pompa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pompa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adriane Pompa, MD.

    About Dr. Adriane Pompa, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376864926
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adriane Pompa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pompa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pompa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pompa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pompa works at Flor A Mayoral MD in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pompa’s profile.

    Dr. Pompa has seen patients for Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pompa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pompa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pompa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pompa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pompa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Adriane Pompa, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.