Overview of Dr. Adrianne Banks, MD

Dr. Adrianne Banks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Union Hospital.



Dr. Banks works at UAP Clinic in Terre Haute, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN and Mooresville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.