Dr. Adrianne Banks, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Adrianne Banks, MD

Dr. Adrianne Banks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Union Hospital.

Dr. Banks works at UAP Clinic in Terre Haute, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN and Mooresville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Banks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uap Clinic LLC
    1429 N 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 232-0564
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Obstetrics & Gynecology of Indiana PC
    11595 N Meridian St Ste 375, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 584-3454
  3. 3
    Southside OB/GYN
    1205 Hadley Rd Ste 120, Mooresville, IN 46158 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 584-3454
  4. 4
    Union Hospital
    1606 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 238-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cervicitis
Oophorectomy
STD Screening
Cervicitis
Oophorectomy
STD Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Adrianne Banks, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629356258
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Medical Education

