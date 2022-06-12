Dr. Adrianne Edmundson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edmundson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrianne Edmundson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrianne Edmundson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Denham Springs, LA. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis and All Types of Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1019 N Range Ave, Denham Springs, LA 70726 Directions (225) 243-4405
-
2
The Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center16260 Airline Hwy Ste F, Prairieville, LA 70769 Directions (225) 402-4215
-
3
Allergy Associates PA801 N Weisgarber Rd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 584-8588
-
4
The Baton Rouge Clinic7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 246-9061Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She’s Very Hands On! Always Pleasant
About Dr. Adrianne Edmundson, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1720308349
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
