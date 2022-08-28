See All Gastroenterologists in Encinitas, CA
Gastroenterology
4.0 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adrianne Lajoie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their residency with Scripps Clinic/Scripps Green Hospital

Dr. Lajoie works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    700 Garden View Ct Ste 102, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 783-0441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagoscopy Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Treatment Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 28, 2022
    Dr. LA Joie is the best Gastrointestinal. She Listens to me and Prescribes the best Meds. Thanks a Million for all your help.
    Renee Mikhail — Aug 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adrianne Lajoie, MD
    About Dr. Adrianne Lajoie, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1225253651
    Education & Certifications

    • Scripps Clinic/Scripps Green Hospital
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adrianne Lajoie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lajoie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lajoie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lajoie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lajoie works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Encinitas, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lajoie’s profile.

    Dr. Lajoie has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lajoie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Lajoie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lajoie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lajoie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lajoie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

