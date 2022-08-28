Dr. Adrianne Lajoie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lajoie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrianne Lajoie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrianne Lajoie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their residency with Scripps Clinic/Scripps Green Hospital
Dr. Lajoie works at
Locations
Scripps Physicians Medical Group700 Garden View Ct Ste 102, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 783-0441
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lajoie?
Dr. LA Joie is the best Gastrointestinal. She Listens to me and Prescribes the best Meds. Thanks a Million for all your help.
About Dr. Adrianne Lajoie, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1225253651
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic/Scripps Green Hospital
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lajoie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lajoie accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lajoie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lajoie works at
Dr. Lajoie has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lajoie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Lajoie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lajoie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lajoie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lajoie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.