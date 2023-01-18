See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Adrianne Scruggs, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (29)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adrianne Scruggs, MD

Dr. Adrianne Scruggs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Scruggs works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scruggs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Primary Care Group
    4660 Sweetwater Blvd Ste 210, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 276-0933
  2. 2
    MD One Internal Medicine Associates Pllc
    10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 335, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 243-1816

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 18, 2023
    Dr. Scruggs brings the word “ Trust” back into the patient- physician relationship. You are in very good hands under her care.
    Dee McLeod — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adrianne Scruggs, MD
    About Dr. Adrianne Scruggs, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    21 years of experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1881780062
    • 1881780062
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Xavier University of Louisiana
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adrianne Scruggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scruggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scruggs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scruggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Scruggs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scruggs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scruggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scruggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

