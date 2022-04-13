See All Neurologists in Brandon, FL
Dr. Adrianus De Ruijter, MD

Neurology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adrianus De Ruijter, MD

Dr. Adrianus De Ruijter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from Catholic University Of Nijmegen, The Netherlands and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

Dr. De Ruijter works at HCA Florida Behavioral Health Specialists - Brandon in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Insomnia and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. De Ruijter's Office Locations

    Brandon Psychiatry Associates
    224 S Moon Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 852-5268
    De Ruyter, Adrianus J, M.d.
    1427 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8415
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Insomnia
Dementia
Anxiety
Insomnia
Dementia

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 13, 2022
    Have never seen a specialist so dedicated to his field. Extremely knowledgeable clinically, as well as treating with psychotropic medications. Very respectful of all patients, even when they may be experiencing psychosis. I would take any negative reviews on here as a grudge or misunderstanding, because if you are his patient and something is wrong and you have a concern, he will literally take time out to call back the same day. If that is not conscientiousness, I don't know what is. Would highly recommend without a doubt, especially as the practice is taking new patients.
    Sarah P — Apr 13, 2022
    About Dr. Adrianus De Ruijter, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144394800
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Catholic University Of Nijmegen, The Netherlands
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adrianus De Ruijter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Ruijter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Ruijter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Ruijter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Ruijter works at HCA Florida Behavioral Health Specialists - Brandon in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Dr. De Ruijter’s profile.

    Dr. De Ruijter has seen patients for Anxiety, Insomnia and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Ruijter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. De Ruijter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Ruijter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Ruijter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Ruijter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

