Dr. Adrien Eshraghi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ufr De Medecine Pitie-Salpetriere, Universite Pierre Et Marie Curie (Paris Vi) and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Eshraghi works at University of Miami Ear Institute, Miami, FL in Miami, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL and Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.