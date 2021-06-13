Dr. Adriene Miller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adriene Miller, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adriene Miller, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 325 S Dixie Hwy Ste 1, Lake Worth, FL 33460 Directions (561) 568-1272
-
2
MedAtlantic Physicians400 S Dixie Hwy Ste 12, Lake Worth, FL 33460 Directions (561) 568-1272
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Dr. Miller is one of the best doctors I ever saw. I am paying a driver to drive me 49 minutes to see her, even though I am living on social security. She is a real person and a needle in the haystack as far as doctors go. She worked over 7 hours, seeing me in a sh...hole ALF. I think God sent her to save my life.She takes a great deal of time explaining how the heart and lungs work, drawing diagrams. I sat in with the consult on my neighbor's health which is very bad, with three strokes and skin cancer and a colostomy bag and cataracts and water on the brain. He is a difficult patient, and I sat in with his permission even though Dr. Miller was dubious at first, correctly, bec. of his HIPPA rights to privacy. Nonetheless, she allowed me to stay after he gave his request to have me in the office bec. of his brain dysfunction. This friend wouldn't talk to another doctor and has serious depression. With me, she was very tolerant of my manic need to ask a million questions.
About Dr. Adriene Miller, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, French, French Creole and Spanish
- 1003897737
Education & Certifications
- Wellington Ortho & Sports Med
- Richmond Hts Genl Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Florida Atlantic University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller speaks French, French Creole and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.