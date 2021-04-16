Dr. Jirik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adrienna Jirik, MD
Dr. Adrienna Jirik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Consultants in Gastroenterology Inc.5900 Landerbrook Dr Ste 190, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 461-2550
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 312-4500
Cleveland Surgical Associates Inc.6770 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 461-2550
Consultants in Gastroenterology Inc7530 Fredle Dr, Concord Township, OH 44077 Directions (440) 461-2550
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She was very nice, explained everything in detail. I would definitely recommend to family and friends
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1740568641
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
