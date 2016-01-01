See All Podiatric Surgeons in Lithia Springs, GA
Dr. Adrienne Atkinson-Sneed, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Lithia Springs, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Adrienne Atkinson-Sneed, DPM

Dr. Adrienne Atkinson-Sneed, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lithia Springs, GA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.

Dr. Atkinson-Sneed works at Providence Foot & Ankle Centers, PC in Lithia Springs, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Atkinson-Sneed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thornton Rd Office
    865 Thornton Rd, Lithia Springs, GA 30122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 745-4224
  2. 2
    Camp Creek Office
    3886 Princeton Lakes Way SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 645-4224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital Midtown
  • Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Biopsy
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Biopsy

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Permanent Nail Removal Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Adrienne Atkinson-Sneed, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366462699
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University School of Engineering
    Undergraduate School

