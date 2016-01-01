Dr. Adrienne Balsam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balsam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrienne Balsam, MD
Overview of Dr. Adrienne Balsam, MD
Dr. Adrienne Balsam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci.
Dr. Balsam works at
Dr. Balsam's Office Locations
-
1
Michael E Topel, PSYD4711 Golf Rd Ste 1200, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 922-3253
-
2
Adrienne Balsam MD1 E Delaware Pl Ste 501, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (847) 933-0455
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balsam?
About Dr. Adrienne Balsam, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1285684365
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyn St Lukes Med Center
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balsam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balsam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balsam works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Balsam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balsam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balsam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balsam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.