Overview of Dr. Adrienne Briggs, MD

Dr. Adrienne Briggs, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Briggs works at Arizona Oncology in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.