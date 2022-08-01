Dr. Adrienne Burrows, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burrows is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrienne Burrows, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adrienne Burrows, MD
Dr. Adrienne Burrows, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Southern California Hospital at Culver City.
Dr. Burrows works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Burrows' Office Locations
-
1
Behavioral Health Services Inc2501 W El Segundo Blvd Ste B, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Directions (866) 592-2199
-
2
Adrienne N. Burrows MD Office of Internal Medicine9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 203, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (424) 888-6298
-
3
J David Edwards MD Inc2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1265W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 888-6298
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital at Culver City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- LACare
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burrows?
Dr.Burrows is a great Doctor who will listen to ALL your needs, she may be booked far in advanced but it comes to show you that she is Doctor who likes to take time with her patients. From the times I have been there, there is a bit of wait time but once you are in that patient room all her attention is to you which of course pro-longs her appointment. If you want a DOCTOR WHO HEARS your medical needs or concerns she is for you. If you are looking for someone who rushes her appointments and will complain about her scheduling then she is not for you. I speak this from being her patient since 2019.
About Dr. Adrienne Burrows, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649347667
Education & Certifications
- Huntington Meml Hosp-USC Me
- Huntigton Meml
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burrows has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burrows accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burrows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burrows works at
Dr. Burrows speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrows. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrows.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burrows, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burrows appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.