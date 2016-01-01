Dr. Adrienne Camesas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camesas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrienne Camesas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adrienne Camesas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Babylon, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Chs Samaritan Primary Care501A W Montauk Hwy, West Babylon, NY 11704
South Shore Cardiologists PC79 Deer Park Ave, Babylon, NY 11702
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
NPI: 1780799148
- LI Jewish Hillside
- Columbia Presby Hospital
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
