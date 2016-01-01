Overview

Dr. Adrienne Camesas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Babylon, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Camesas works at Catholic Health Integrated Care At West Babylon in West Babylon, NY with other offices in Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.