Dr. Adrienne Choksi, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center - Oklahoma City and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
The Center for ENT4191 Bellaire Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 328-0826Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
DermSurgery Associates- Museum District1200 Binz St Ste 1110, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 523-8200
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been to numerous dermatologists as I have a history of skin cancers. I have never met anyone as caring, thorough, and kind as Dr Choksi. I would recommend her to anyone. As a bonus, I’ve also had some wonderful cosmetic work done by her. She’s a gifted dermatologist and I’m lucky to have found her!
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Michigan Hospital
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center - Oklahoma City
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
