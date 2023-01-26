Dr. Doi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adrienne Doi, DPM
Overview of Dr. Adrienne Doi, DPM
Dr. Adrienne Doi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.
Dr. Doi's Office Locations
Airport Plaza4910 Airport Plaza Dr Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 429-2473
Downey Office8311 Florence Ave, Downey, CA 90240 Directions (562) 923-4911Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doi, takes time to explain the what to do's regarding my foot issues. She openly considers the various options that can be done to give me opium foot mobility and comfort. I highly recommend Dr. Doi.
About Dr. Adrienne Doi, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1679008049
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Doi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.