Dr. Adrienne Eisner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adrienne Eisner, MD
Dr. Adrienne Eisner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Eisner's Office Locations
1
Elite DNA Therapy4310 Metro Pkwy Ste 205, Fort Myers, FL 33916 Directions (239) 223-2751
2
Elite DNA Therapy2721 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 200, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Directions (239) 673-9034Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
3
Shands At the University of Florida1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 265-0680Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a virtual visit, I did the paperwork on line before the meeting. She was a great active listener and explained why she recommended what she recommended, what side effects to watch out for, and how she knew I didn't want something that would make me tired during the day. The appointment didn't feel rushed at all and she provided a safe place for me to share my feelings and history and what was going on with me.
About Dr. Adrienne Eisner, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1144514605
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisner has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisner.
