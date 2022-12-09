See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Glendale, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Adrienne Forstner-Barthell, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.1 (39)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adrienne Forstner-Barthell, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Forstner-Barthell works at Colon And Rectal Center Of Arizona in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon And Rectal Center Of Arizona
    18275 N 59th Ave Ste 176, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colon Stricture Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Adrienne Forstner-Barthell, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033153994
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Colon And Rectal Clinic Of Orlando
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Mayo Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adrienne Forstner-Barthell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forstner-Barthell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Forstner-Barthell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forstner-Barthell works at Colon And Rectal Center Of Arizona in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Forstner-Barthell’s profile.

    Dr. Forstner-Barthell has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forstner-Barthell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Forstner-Barthell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forstner-Barthell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forstner-Barthell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forstner-Barthell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

