Dr. Adrienne Griffin, MD
Overview of Dr. Adrienne Griffin, MD
Dr. Adrienne Griffin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abingdon, VA.
Dr. Griffin's Office Locations
Abingdon Surgical Associates16000 Johnston Memorial Dr Ste 101, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 258-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Griffin did a double mastectomy for me and I am truly amazed at how well things went. I am very pleased with her work.
About Dr. Adrienne Griffin, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1760877740
Education & Certifications
Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
