Dr. Haughton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adrienne Haughton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adrienne Haughton, MD is a Dermatologist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Haughton works at
Locations
Stony Brook Dermatology Associates500 Commack Rd Ste 102, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 444-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
If Dr. Haughton was a male doctor there would not be comments like "she is not empathetic" or she does not have a nice "bedside manner..." Dr. Haughton is a PROFESSIONAL. She knows her worth and she knows her skill. I had an appointment with her today. No long wait. She explained in detail what I would need to do to make this procedure work in my favor and when she would approve the procedure. She also looked up a very expensive med that I was on - and found the same ingredient in an OTC for a fraction of the cost that I was paying. This med had nothing to do with the procedure I was seeing her about! She has been judged unfairly and as a woman, she has had to brush off those harsh criticisms that a man would never have to contend with. I was impressed by her. I will see her again.
About Dr. Adrienne Haughton, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1215021191
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
