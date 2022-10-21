Overview

Dr. Adrienne Haughton, MD is a Dermatologist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Haughton works at Stony Brook Dermatology Associates in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.