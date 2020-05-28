Dr. Heckler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adrienne Heckler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adrienne Heckler, MD
Dr. Adrienne Heckler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Heckler's Office Locations
- 1 2525 NE 139th St Ste 220, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 882-2778
-
2
Vancouver Clinic Battle Ground2005 W Main St, Battle Ground, WA 98604 Directions (360) 397-4061
-
3
The Vancouver Clinic Inc Ps700 NE 87th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 882-2778Saturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heckler?
I had a great experience with Dr. Heckler. I was very nervous to have a Vasectomy done. She was patient, knowledgeable and made me feel comfortable. I've recommended her to friends and they've had similar experiences. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Adrienne Heckler, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1043476898
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heckler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heckler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heckler has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heckler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Heckler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heckler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heckler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heckler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.