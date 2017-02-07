See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Adrienne Lara, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.3 (43)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Adrienne Lara, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Lara works at Celebrating Women in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Choc-ho Lee DDS Ms Inc
    1801 Solar Dr Ste 155, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 988-7577

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Feb 07, 2017
    Dr. Lara found very aggressive cancer in me (without symptoms)! Cedars-Sinai Samuel Oschin Cancer Center confirmed Dr Lara's diagnosis and were astonished she found this illusive cancer. Dr Lara is the best Gyno we have. Cherish her. Let her save your life too.
    Elayne Harbert in Camarillo, CA — Feb 07, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adrienne Lara, MD
    About Dr. Adrienne Lara, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871695759
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • BIDMC Harvard Med Sch
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

