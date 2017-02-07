Dr. Adrienne Lara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrienne Lara, MD
Overview
Dr. Adrienne Lara, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Lara works at
Locations
Thomas Choc-ho Lee DDS Ms Inc1801 Solar Dr Ste 155, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 988-7577
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lara found very aggressive cancer in me (without symptoms)! Cedars-Sinai Samuel Oschin Cancer Center confirmed Dr Lara's diagnosis and were astonished she found this illusive cancer. Dr Lara is the best Gyno we have. Cherish her. Let her save your life too.
About Dr. Adrienne Lara, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, German and Spanish
- 1871695759
Education & Certifications
- BIDMC Harvard Med Sch
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Dr. Lara accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lara speaks German and Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Lara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lara.
