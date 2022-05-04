Dr. Adrienne Laury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrienne Laury, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adrienne Laury, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bellevue, WA.
Dr. Laury works at
Bellevue Ear Nose and Throat Clinic1231 116th Ave NE Ste 915, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-3938Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 1135 116th Ave NE Ste 915, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-3938
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've seen Dr. Laury few times - to get some second opinion on my sleep apnea, and then - for nasal congestion. She makes an impression of very professional and straight-to-the-business, frank doctor. Dr. Laury diagnosed me with enlarged turbinates, that were improperly treated by a previous surgeon. She performed a surgery, and my congestion was gone. Would recommend her to anyone.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1124260351
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Laury works at
Dr. Laury has seen patients for Nosebleed, Loss of Smell and-or Taste and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
