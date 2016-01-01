Dr. Millett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adrienne Millett, MD
Overview of Dr. Adrienne Millett, MD
Dr. Adrienne Millett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond.
Dr. Millett's Office Locations
Central Kentucky Eye Associates238 Geri Ln, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 623-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Richmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adrienne Millett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ky Hospital Chandler Mc
- Univ Of Ky Chandler Med Ctr
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millett has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Millett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.