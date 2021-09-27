See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Adrienne Phillips, MD

Hematology
Overview of Dr. Adrienne Phillips, MD

Dr. Adrienne Phillips, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Harlem Hospital Center|Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center

Dr. Phillips works at Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia and Acute Myeloid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations

    Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant
    520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Myeloma
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Myeloma

Treatment frequency



  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 27, 2021
    Definitely would recommend Dr. Phillips. She does not rush her patients and gives clear explanations.
    About Dr. Adrienne Phillips, MD

    • Hematology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1619056157
    Education & Certifications

    • Harlem Hospital Center|Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
    • NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center|NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital -Columbia University Medical Center
    • Hematology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adrienne Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phillips works at Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Phillips’s profile.

    Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Acute Leukemia and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

