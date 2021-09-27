Dr. Adrienne Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrienne Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adrienne Phillips, MD
Dr. Adrienne Phillips, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Harlem Hospital Center|Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
-
1
Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
Definitely would recommend Dr. Phillips. She does not rush her patients and gives clear explanations.
About Dr. Adrienne Phillips, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1619056157
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center|Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center|NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital -Columbia University Medical Center
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Acute Leukemia and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phillips speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.