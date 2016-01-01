Overview

Dr. Adrienne Polite, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Polite works at Good Samaritan Health Center in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.