Dr. Adrienne Prentiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prentiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrienne Prentiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Adrienne Prentiss, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Prentiss works at
Locations
-
1
Adreinne Prentiss MD PA1704 Tennison Pkwy Ste 100, Colleyville, TX 76034 Directions (817) 251-1225
- 2 5301 William D Tate Ave Ste 10, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 251-2101
-
3
Careatc6618 Fossil Bluff Dr Ste 132, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Directions (800) 993-8244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prentiss?
Dr Prentiss is a caring doctor that always takes time with the patient, never rushes you and doesn't just push pills on you. She wants you to have a better lifestyle to live a longer healthier life.
About Dr. Adrienne Prentiss, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1083610133
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prentiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prentiss accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prentiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prentiss works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Prentiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prentiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prentiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prentiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.