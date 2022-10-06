See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Adrienne Simone, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Adrienne Simone, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adrienne Simone, MD

Dr. Adrienne Simone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Dr. Simone works at Adrienne Simone MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Francesco Callipari, MD
Dr. Francesco Callipari, MD
4.4 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Ann Tran, MD
Dr. Ann Tran, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Melissa Lozano, MD
Dr. Melissa Lozano, MD
3.0 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Simone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Liguori & Goldstein Mds PC
    80 5th Ave Rm 1601, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 243-3033

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pregnancy Test
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Pregnancy Test
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Gonorrhea Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Simone?

Oct 06, 2022
I actually look forward to my annual visit - Her visits are never rushed and she really knows her patients.
Deborah McDermott — Oct 06, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Adrienne Simone, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adrienne Simone, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Simone to family and friends

Dr. Simone's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Simone

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adrienne Simone, MD.

About Dr. Adrienne Simone, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1629002720
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adrienne Simone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Simone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Simone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Simone works at Adrienne Simone MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Simone’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Simone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Adrienne Simone, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.