Dr. Advaith Bongu, MD

Transplant Nephrology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Advaith Bongu, MD

Dr. Advaith Bongu, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Bongu works at RWJ Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Program in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bongu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    RWJ Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Program
    10 Plum St Fl Rwj, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 724-9468

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Abdominal Organ Transplant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Advaith Bongu, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356577035
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School
    Internship
    • Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Advaith Bongu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bongu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bongu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bongu works at RWJ Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Program in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bongu’s profile.

    Dr. Bongu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bongu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bongu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bongu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

